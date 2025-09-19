Glenarm farm worker on way to 'collect a pig' did double the speed limit

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Sep 2025, 11:25 BST
A farm worker going to "collect a pig" was caught doing more than double the speed limit.

Jeffrey Yendall (26), of Munie Road, Glenarm, was detected doing 62mph in a 30mph at the Coast Road, Ballygalley, on June 7 this year.

Most Popular

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant is a part-time farm worker and was on his way to "collect a pig somewhere".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The lawyer said he did not wish to suggest that speed detection vans are "cynical in their positioning".

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

For the best coverage of life in Northern Ireland, sign up to our newsletter now

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he himself was "not going to question the positioning of speed vans".

He said police and the authorities say speed can cause accidents and fatalities.

The defendant was banned from driving for a month and fined £150.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice