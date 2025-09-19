A farm worker going to "collect a pig" was caught doing more than double the speed limit.

Jeffrey Yendall (26), of Munie Road, Glenarm, was detected doing 62mph in a 30mph at the Coast Road, Ballygalley, on June 7 this year.

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant is a part-time farm worker and was on his way to "collect a pig somewhere".

The lawyer said he did not wish to suggest that speed detection vans are "cynical in their positioning".

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he himself was "not going to question the positioning of speed vans".

He said police and the authorities say speed can cause accidents and fatalities.

The defendant was banned from driving for a month and fined £150.