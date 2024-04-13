Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Philip Anthony Murphy (35), of Drumcrow Road at Carnalbanagh near Glenarm, had previously contested the charge relating to November 12 last year and was convicted.

On Thursday he was at Ballymena Magistrates' Court for sentencing.

A prosecutor said police received a report from a woman that the defendant had "spat in her face" through an open car window whilst she was collecting a child from his address.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The woman said the defendant was verbally abusive towards her and she was in "fear," the prosecutor said.

When interviewed by police the defendant denied spitting, telling officers "things had got heated," the prosecutor added.

The prosecutor said there was "no previous domestic violence".

A defence barrister said there had been a conviction following a court contest and his client intended to appeal the conviction.

The court heard the defendant had 12 previous convictions but the defence lawyer said none were of the "nature" of the case before the court.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "The courts take a dim view of assaults that are aggravated by reason of domestic abuse and this was a particularly nasty incident because you spat in your partner's face and this was done in the presence of a child. And there was a conviction after contest".

The judge said the defendant was "not deemed suitable" for Probation or Community Service and therefore sentencing was in the "realms of custody".

"Just on balance," the judge said he would suspend a jail term.

The defendant was given a five months jail sentence, suspended for two years, and was also made the subject of a two-year Restraining Order.