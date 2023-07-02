A 54-year-old man who turned up with drink taken at Belfast International Airport because, according to a defence solicitor, he is scared of flying, became disorderly and spat on police officers.

Dominic John O'Neill, of Channel Vista, Glenarm, admitted charges of being disorderly, assaulting two officers and causing criminal damage to a cell van on March 24 this year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police were called to Gate 17 where the defendant was trying to smoke a cigarette. He was unsteady on his feet and slurring his words and when escorted to the arrivals area he became aggressive with police and was swearing loudly.

When taken to the exit corridor he was aggressive and continued to shout and swear and when taken out of the terminal building he continued to be disorderly and spat on two officers - hitting one on the shoe and the other on trousers - and he also spat in a cell van.

Belfast International Airport. Image by Google

A defence barrister said it had been "unacceptable behaviour". He said the defendant was at the airport to get a flight to Liverpool.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was unlikely he would have been allowed onto a plane because of his behaviour and the barrister said his client had been fortunate to get through security in the first place as he had arrived intoxicated.

The barrister said the defendant had been "particularly anxious" about flying but taking a "considerable amount of alcohol" was "not the way to deal with it".

The judge said it had been "very poor behaviour". He said is was "nasty and quite disgusting to spit on anyone".

If the spit had hit the officers on the face or around their heads he would have received a custodial sentence, said Judge Broderick.