Glenarm: PSNI seek witnesses following arson attack
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident on Friday night.
Police received a report at approximately 7.20pm that a car had been set alight in the Mark Street area.
Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze.
"Thankfully, no injuries were reported, however, the car was completely burnt out as a result of the fire, which is being treated as arson,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.
"We’re keen to hear from anyone who might have been in the area on Friday evening or who saw anyone acting suspiciously. Please call 101 quoting reference number 1526 13/12/24.”