A car has been destroyed in an arson attack in Glenarm.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident on Friday night.

Police received a report at approximately 7.20pm that a car had been set alight in the Mark Street area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze.

Police are investigating an arson attack in Glenarm. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Thankfully, no injuries were reported, however, the car was completely burnt out as a result of the fire, which is being treated as arson,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.

"We’re keen to hear from anyone who might have been in the area on Friday evening or who saw anyone acting suspiciously. Please call 101 quoting reference number 1526 13/12/24.”