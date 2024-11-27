Glenarm shooting probe: police charge man (41) with attempted murder, firearm possession and criminal damage
A man has been charged with attempted murder following the report of a shooting at a property on the Feystown Road, near Glenarm, on Monday (November 25).
Detectives investigating the incident have also charged the 41-year-old man with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and criminal damage.
He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 28.
Police say as is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
A man aged in his 30s sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.
A 47-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released and a report will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service in due course.