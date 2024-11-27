Glenarm shooting probe: police charge man (41) with attempted murder, firearm possession and criminal damage

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Nov 2024, 16:57 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 16:57 BST

A man has been charged with attempted murder following the report of a shooting at a property on the Feystown Road, near Glenarm, on Monday (November 25).

Detectives investigating the incident have also charged the 41-year-old man with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and criminal damage.

He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 28.

A 41-year-old man is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 28. Photo: PacemakerA 41-year-old man is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 28. Photo: Pacemaker
Police say as is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A man aged in his 30s sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

A 47-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released and a report will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service in due course.

