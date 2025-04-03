Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been cautioned in relation to a road traffic collision in Glengormley which has left a pedestrian in a critical condition in hospital.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident involving a Translink bus occurred at the junction of Antrim Road and Ballyclare Road around 4.30pm on Wednesday (April 2).

In an update on Thursday (April 3), Inspector Patton said: “Officers received and responded to a report of a collision at the junction of Antrim Road and Ballyclare Road at around 4.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and a male pedestrian aged in his 40s was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries. He remains in a stable but critical condition at this time.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene of the collision. Photo: Pacemaker

“One man was cautioned at the scene in relation to the incident.

"Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are continuing this morning, Thursday 3rd April, and we would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone who captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1174 of 02/04/25.”

Translink confirmed a Metro bus was involved in the incident

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the public transport company added: “Translink is assisting the PSNI with their investigation.”

The Ballyclare Road, which had been closed for a period of time with diversions in place, fully reopened again to road users on Wednesday evening.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.