Glengormley: man cautioned as pedestrian (40s) remains ‘critical’ after collision involving a bus
The incident involving a Translink bus occurred at the junction of Antrim Road and Ballyclare Road around 4.30pm on Wednesday (April 2).
In an update on Thursday (April 3), Inspector Patton said: “Officers received and responded to a report of a collision at the junction of Antrim Road and Ballyclare Road at around 4.30pm.
“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and a male pedestrian aged in his 40s was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries. He remains in a stable but critical condition at this time.
“One man was cautioned at the scene in relation to the incident.
"Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are continuing this morning, Thursday 3rd April, and we would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone who captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1174 of 02/04/25.”
Translink confirmed a Metro bus was involved in the incident
A spokesperson for the public transport company added: “Translink is assisting the PSNI with their investigation.”
The Ballyclare Road, which had been closed for a period of time with diversions in place, fully reopened again to road users on Wednesday evening.