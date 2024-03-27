Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anne Brown died from injuries sustained during the single-vehicle road traffic collision in Glengormley.

The pedestrian was struck by a lorry at a crossing on the Antrim Road, near the junction with Church Road and Farmley Road, on February 4, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Campbell appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with causing her death by dangerous driving.

Laganside Courts in Belfast. Picture: Google

The 48-year-old accused, of Lurgan Road in Crumlin, confirmed that he understood the alleged offence.

During a preliminary enquiry hearing he declined to give evidence or call any witnesses at this stage in proceedings.

Defence barrister Mark Farrell, instructed by solicitor Hamill Clawson, told the court: “This was a terrible tragedy which led to the death of this unfortunate lady.”

No further details about the incident were disclosed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Noel Dunlop held that Campbell has a prima facie case to answer.

Granting the prosecution’s application, he told the accused: “(You will be) returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.”