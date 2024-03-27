Glengormley: Man returned for Belfast Crown Court trial over death of pedestrian

A lorry driver is to stand trial over the death of a 61-year-old woman knocked down in Glengormley, a judge has ordered.
By Alan Erwin
Published 27th Mar 2024, 15:14 GMT
Anne Brown died from injuries sustained during the single-vehicle road traffic collision in Glengormley.

The pedestrian was struck by a lorry at a crossing on the Antrim Road, near the junction with Church Road and Farmley Road, on February 4, 2022.

Patrick Campbell appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with causing her death by dangerous driving.

Laganside Courts in Belfast. Picture: GoogleLaganside Courts in Belfast. Picture: Google
Laganside Courts in Belfast. Picture: Google

The 48-year-old accused, of Lurgan Road in Crumlin, confirmed that he understood the alleged offence.

During a preliminary enquiry hearing he declined to give evidence or call any witnesses at this stage in proceedings.

Defence barrister Mark Farrell, instructed by solicitor Hamill Clawson, told the court: “This was a terrible tragedy which led to the death of this unfortunate lady.”

No further details about the incident were disclosed.

Judge Noel Dunlop held that Campbell has a prima facie case to answer.

Granting the prosecution’s application, he told the accused: “(You will be) returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.”

Campbell was released on continuing bail and is due to attend again for his future arraignment.