Glengormley man said he was taking lorry for test drive following repair work but made off
A man said he was taking a lorry for a test drive after it had been left in for repairs but he made off and failed to pay the bill of £1,416.
James Doherty (33), of Sandyknowes Park in Glengormley, was sentenced for 'making off without paying' from a garage in east Antrim.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "nasty" offence with a business not getting paid for work.
The judge said the payment of the compensation to court saved the defendant from prison and handed down a four months jail term, suspended for two years.