Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man said he was taking a lorry for a test drive after it had been left in for repairs but he made off and failed to pay the bill of £1,416.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Doherty (33), of Sandyknowes Park in Glengormley, was sentenced for 'making off without paying' from a garage in east Antrim.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "nasty" offence with a business not getting paid for work.

The judge said the payment of the compensation to court saved the defendant from prison and handed down a four months jail term, suspended for two years.