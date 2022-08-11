Glengormley ‘R’ driver was doing 83mph as journey ‘timings were off’, court told

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Fay (18), of Glenelm Park, Glengormley, was detected doing 83mph on the M2 motorway at Rathbeg near Antrim town on June 7 this year.

When spoken to by officers, the defendant who had a previously clear record, said: “I’m sorry.”

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick read an email from the defendant.

The judge said the defendant’s email said he made “no excuses” and had been “on his way to an apprentice interview”.

Judge Broderick added: “It is just curious how the younger generation work.”

The judge said in the email the defendant said he had used “Google Maps timings but I didn’t take into consideration it wouldn’t be aware I was a Restricted Driver so the timings were off”.