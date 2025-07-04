Glengormley student champions access to higher education and legal profession for others after becoming first in family to graduate

A Glengormley law student is urging others to pursue their “childhood dream” after becoming the first in her family to graduate.

Sophie Crumlin graduated with a degree in Law with Politics from Queen’s University Belfast on Thursday (July 3). Throughout her studies, Sophie has also advocated for access to education for everyone, inspiring others to pursue their dreams to attend university.

Sophie began her Queen’s journey through the university’s Widening Participation’s Pathway Opportunity Programme, which seeks to broaden access to higher education for underrepresented groups. She credits their work and dedication with helping her overcome all of the doubts she had about studying law, based on her own background.

Sophie said: “As I progressed through school, I became more aware of obstacles that people from my background faced, particularly when wanting to gain an education and pursue a legal career.

“I am from a working-class background, with only one parent able to work. I am the first in my family to attend university and did not have any prior legal connections, so I began to build the idea in my head that law was only for the rich and well- connected.”

Despite these doubts, the Pathway Opportunity Programme played a vital role in changing her perceptions of what a university student and lawyer looked like.

As Sophie explained: “The programme not only gave me the skills to succeed in university through UCAS support sessions and introductory lectures, it also alleviated many financial

pressures through the bursary support. Most importantly though, it gave me the confidence to pursue my childhood dream.”

She went on to highlight the importance of encouragement and support from a young age, citing her primary school teacher, Mr Hutcheson, as someone who always saw her potential and pushed her to achieve it.

Since stepping through the doors of Queen’s, Sophie has gone on to support the university’s outreach programmes in any way she can; leading campus tours for primary school pupils, mentoring sixth form students and speaking at major events on access to education and women in leadership.

She added: “I wanted to give back to those that supported me in the transition to university, but even more than that, I wanted future years coming up behind me to know that your background should not be a barrier to education. Our differences should be an asset, not a barrier.”

It was Sophie’s passion for advocacy that helped her go on to secure a place on the prestigious Clinton Scholarship Programme in New York and to take part in a Belmont University’s study abroad summer programme in Nashville.

She has also spoken at major events alongside leading figures such as Dana Denis-Smith OBE, Baroness Hale of Richmond, and Lady Chief Justice, The Rt Hon Dame Siobhan Keegan.

Sophie continued: “These experiences have felt so surreal. They pushed me out of my comfort zone and made me realise I was capable of more than I ever would have believed when I first came to Queen’s.

“Don’t let fear or self-doubt decide your future. Rejection will come, but it does not define you as a person. I would rather know that I put myself out there and tried to do something new, than have to live with the regret of never trying.”