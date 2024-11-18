Glengormley: three people due in court on charges relating to suspected Class B drugs find
Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit recovered suspected Class B controlled drugs worth approximately £250,000 as a result of the searches on Monday, November 18.
A 41-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man and 32-year-old woman have both been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.
They are all due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning (November 19).
Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.