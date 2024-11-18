Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three people have been charged to court in connection with drug-related offences following searches in Glengormley and Belfast City Centre.

Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit recovered suspected Class B controlled drugs worth approximately £250,000 as a result of the searches on Monday, November 18.

A 41-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

Police image of items seized during the operation. Photo provided by PSNI

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man and 32-year-old woman have both been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.

They are all due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning (November 19).

Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.