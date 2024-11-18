Glengormley: three people due in court on charges relating to suspected Class B drugs find

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Nov 2024, 18:55 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 10:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Three people have been charged to court in connection with drug-related offences following searches in Glengormley and Belfast City Centre.

Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit recovered suspected Class B controlled drugs worth approximately £250,000 as a result of the searches on Monday, November 18.

A 41-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the best coverage of life in Northern Ireland, sign up to our newsletter now

Police image of items seized during the operation. Photo provided by PSNIPolice image of items seized during the operation. Photo provided by PSNI
Police image of items seized during the operation. Photo provided by PSNI

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man and 32-year-old woman have both been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.

They are all due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning (November 19).

Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice