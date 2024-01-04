Detectives from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team have today (Thursday, January 4) made a renewed appeal for information about the murder of Glenn Quinn.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The appeal falls on the fourth anniversary of Mr Quinn’s murder, and is backed by an increased reward of up to £40,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

£20,000 of the total reward is offered by the charity Crimestoppers, and the additional £20,000 – £10,000 previously and £10,000 today – has been offered by a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said: “Glenn was found dead in his home in Ashleigh Park in Carrickfergus on the evening of Saturday, January 4, 2020.

Detectives have made a renewed appeal for information about the murder of Carrickfergus man Glenn Quinn (pictured). Image: Family photo

“I believe he was attacked, by a group of men, at some stage during the preceding Thursday or Friday.

“He was subjected to a shocking and brutal attack inside his own home, a place where he should have been safe and secure. After the cowardly and violent beating, Glenn, who was a defenceless man, was left to die a slow and painful death from serious injuries, which included multiple rib fractures.

“Glenn was just 47 when he was murdered. He was well-known and well-liked by all, and his death has left, not only a family bereft, but an entire community in shock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s four years on, and Glenn’s family have had to make it through yet another Christmas without their loved one. Their heartache goes on, and is magnified by the fact that those responsible have not yet been brought to justice.

Detectives have made a renewed appeal for information about the murder of Carrickfergus man Glenn Quinn (pictured). Image: Family photo

“There are people out there who know the circumstances and who’s responsible. I understand that they may be reluctant or afraid to speak up, and I’m keen to stress that information can be passed to Crimestoppers with complete anonymity. There is now an increased reward of up to £40,000, which I hope will encourage people to come forward.”

A spokesperson for Crimestoppers explained: “With Crimestoppers, computer IP addresses are never traced. Telephone calls are never recorded, there is no caller line display and no 1471 facility. We are independent of the police and guarantee complete anonymity.

“The reward will only be payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police. A reward code must be asked for when speaking to our contact centre or when completing our anonymous online form."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Contact Crimestoppers online or call the charity’s 24/7 contact centre on 0800 555 111.

Lesley Murphy, Glenn Quinn’s sister, appealed for those with any information to come forward. "Glenn was just a decent, kind-hearted, big gentleman. He did not deserve to have his life taken from him so violently,” she said.

"I’ve seen first-hand Glenn’s injuries and what I’ve seen will never leave me. What happened to Glenn cannot be allowed to happen again. Those responsible need to be punished. They deliberately targeted a vulnerable member of their own community.

"A lot has changed over the last four years: friendships and relationships have ended, allegiances have been severed. Those who once held certain positions in our town, no longer hold any sway.

"Now is the time to speak up, think of my brother, think of your own family or how the £40,000 reward could change your life.