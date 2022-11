William McGookin (24), a joiner, of Ballyvernstown Road, was detected in a 70mph zone at the Frosses Road near Cloughmills on March 20 this year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court, on Thursday of last week (November 3), District Judge Nigel Broderick said speed limits were in place for a reason and anybody who drives at 110mph was putting themselves and others in danger.