Samuel Weatherup (72), of Glenfall Mews, Gleno, admitted charges of driving without due care and attention at Belfast Road and using a vehicle without insurance.A prosecutor said on April 25 police received a report a motorist exited a Spar filling station and "turned right onto the Belfast Road dual-carriageway against the flow of traffic".The car belonged to a member of the defendant's family and the pensioner was not insured to drive it.The court heard the defendant already had six points on his licence for an insurance matter.Regarding April 25, the solicitor said the defendant thought he was insured on that date.The solicitor said his client, a retired schoolteacher, had been driving 55 years but "unfortunately has blotted his copybook".The judge fined the defendant £350 and banned him from driving "until he re-sits his test".