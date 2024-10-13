Glenshane Road: man due in court following seizure of suspected drugs in Derry / Londonderry

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Oct 2024, 10:12 BST
A man has been charged to court after suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £2,300 were seized by police in Derry / Londonderry.

The arrest followed a policing operation in the Glenshane Road area on Friday.

The man, aged 23, has been charged with a number of offences, including possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possessing criminal property.

He is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on November 14.

