A man has been charged to court after suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £2,300 were seized by police in Derry / Londonderry.

The arrest followed a policing operation in the Glenshane Road area on Friday.

The man, aged 23, has been charged with a number of offences, including possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possessing criminal property.

He is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on November 14.