Glenwherry drink driver's car collided with vehicle a number of times in Kells

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
A drink driver collided with a vehicle a number of times in Kells, a court was told.

Clifford Smyth (46), of Church Road at Glenwherry, pleaded guilty to charges of driving dangerously; assault; and driving with excess alcohol in breath.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told that around 11pm on June 6 this year police received a report the defendant was in an Audi A3 and collided a number of times with a Volkswagen Golf.

A man said he was driving in Kells when the defendant's car approached from behind and collided with his vehicle.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

At a car park the defendant "turns the vehicle and then drives towards" the other motorist The other motorist drove off and the defendant "follows" and the Golf was struck again.

At one stage Smyth had his fists clenched as he approached the other motorist who was put in fear of assault.

A person removed keys from the defendant's vehicle. An almost empty "large" bottle of whiskey was found in the car. He had an alcohol in breath reading of 64 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence barrister said there had been a "complete breakdown" of the defendant's "psychological stability".

The defendant "struggles on a daily basis with the potential that he cold have hurt somebody very badly on this particular night".

The defendant was given a three months jail sentence, suspended for a year; and was banned from driving for a year.

