A drink driver collided with a vehicle a number of times in Kells, a court was told.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clifford Smyth (46), of Church Road at Glenwherry, pleaded guilty to charges of driving dangerously; assault; and driving with excess alcohol in breath.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told that around 11pm on June 6 this year police received a report the defendant was in an Audi A3 and collided a number of times with a Volkswagen Golf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man said he was driving in Kells when the defendant's car approached from behind and collided with his vehicle.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

At a car park the defendant "turns the vehicle and then drives towards" the other motorist The other motorist drove off and the defendant "follows" and the Golf was struck again.

At one stage Smyth had his fists clenched as he approached the other motorist who was put in fear of assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A person removed keys from the defendant's vehicle. An almost empty "large" bottle of whiskey was found in the car. He had an alcohol in breath reading of 64 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence barrister said there had been a "complete breakdown" of the defendant's "psychological stability".

The defendant "struggles on a daily basis with the potential that he cold have hurt somebody very badly on this particular night".

The defendant was given a three months jail sentence, suspended for a year; and was banned from driving for a year.