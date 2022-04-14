Glenwherry man tried to bite police officer

Clifford Smyth (43), a digger driver, of Church Road, appeared via a video link from his solicitor’s office at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

A prosecutor said at 1.30am on March 7 this year police were tasked to Church Road where the defendant was being “restrained”.

Police had to restrain him and he attempted to bite an officer.

In the rear of a police vehicle he lashed out, striking another officer on the face.

The prosecutor said there were “no lasting injuries”.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said it was “totally out of character” and the defendant was “ashamed” and “grossly embarrassed”.

He said the defendant had a “few drinks” in Ballymena “and can recall nothing whatsoever thereafter”.

The solicitor said the defendant wished to apologise to police and the court.