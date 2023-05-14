Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

Glider ticket machines: man charged with 14 counts of criminal damage

Police in west Belfast have charged a man to court in relation to criminal damage caused to several Glider ticket machines on Monday, March 28.

By The Newsroom
Published 14th May 2023, 14:11 BST

The 40-year-old has been charged with 14 counts of criminal damage and is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday) morning.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Read More
White Jaguar SE car stolen from shopping centre in Portadown
Glider (stock image).Glider (stock image).
Glider (stock image).