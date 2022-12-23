Javin McClure (27), of Glenvale Park, took £360 worth of alcohol from Sainsbury's premises in Ballymena on September 15 this year when he also had Diazepam.On another charge sheet the defendant had an address listed as Princes Street in Ballymena.On October 26 this year he took items including toys worth £100 from Tesco in Larne and, on November 5, wine worth £56 was taken from Tesco.On November 6 he took goods worth £40 and on November 7 he stole alcohol worth £111 from Tesco and goods worth £91 from B&M Bargains in Ballymena.He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 22, via a video link from prison.A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday that the defendant had "addiction difficulties".