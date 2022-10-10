Glynn man was disorderly at 'very busy' hospital
A Glynn man who continuously "shouted and swore" whilst at a "very busy" Emergency Department at Antrim Area Hospital has been given a three months jail term.
Luke Magee (19), of Glenvale Park, pleaded guilty to being disorderly relating to June 7 this year.
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant had thrown a shoe at the head of a family member and he also admitted assault.
A defence lawyer said the defendant realises his "reprehensible" behaviour would have been "upsetting" for people at the hospital.
The defendant appeared at court via a video link from prison where he had spent the equivalent of his three months sentence after breaching bail.