A musician who 'once played with pop superstar David Bowie', fell as he got off a bus in Larne and then got into his vehicle and drove with excess alcohol.

John Kirkpatrick (71), of Glenvale Park in Glynn, admitted driving with excess alcohol in Larne around 7pm on May 24 this year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told the defendant had been in Glenarm with friends and then got a bus back to Larne Bus Station.

The court heard the defendant was intoxicated and had fallen after leaving the bus.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

Police attended the defendant's home a short time later. A neighbour was concerned about the defendant who had "blood on his face".

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 93 - the legal limit is 35. He told police he had drink in Glenarm.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had been driving for around 50 years. After a "stumble" he had fallen on a kerb.

The solicitor said the defendant had three pints in Glenarm and had stopped drinking three hours before getting the bus.

He said the defendant lives two miles from the bus station and had driven home where he had consumed "three quarters of a bottle" of wine after being "distressed with the head wound".

The solicitor said his client does voluntary work at an Larne Adult Centre. He said the defendant is an "accomplished musician" who "has played with, no less, than David Bowie and other people".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he would take into account the defendant's "long driving history without blemish but clearly now that has gone".

He said it had been a high reading and banned him from driving for 14 months and he will have to re-sit a test to get back on the roads. There was also a fine of £300.