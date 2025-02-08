Golf GTI had incorrect form of number plate and window tints

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 8th Feb 2025, 08:00 BST
A motorist has been fined for offences including having an incorrect form of number plate and window tints on a Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Patrick Sheridan (21), of Corrib Avenue in Belfast, was caught doing 51mph in a 40mph zone on Thursday October 17 last year at Dundrod.

Most Popular

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that when police stopped the car it was noted the windows were tinted.

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker Press.placeholder image
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker Press.

They asked the defendant to attend a mobile DVA centre at Nutt's Corner and the tint offence, absence of MOT and an incorrect form of registration mark offence were detected.

The defendant told the court he bought the car with the number plates on it and they had passed an MOT. He said he has now taken the tints off.

The defendant was given three penalty points and was fined £325.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice