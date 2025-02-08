Golf GTI had incorrect form of number plate and window tints
Patrick Sheridan (21), of Corrib Avenue in Belfast, was caught doing 51mph in a 40mph zone on Thursday October 17 last year at Dundrod.
A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that when police stopped the car it was noted the windows were tinted.
They asked the defendant to attend a mobile DVA centre at Nutt's Corner and the tint offence, absence of MOT and an incorrect form of registration mark offence were detected.
The defendant told the court he bought the car with the number plates on it and they had passed an MOT. He said he has now taken the tints off.
The defendant was given three penalty points and was fined £325.