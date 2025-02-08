A motorist has been fined for offences including having an incorrect form of number plate and window tints on a Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Sheridan (21), of Corrib Avenue in Belfast, was caught doing 51mph in a 40mph zone on Thursday October 17 last year at Dundrod.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that when police stopped the car it was noted the windows were tinted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker Press.

They asked the defendant to attend a mobile DVA centre at Nutt's Corner and the tint offence, absence of MOT and an incorrect form of registration mark offence were detected.

The defendant told the court he bought the car with the number plates on it and they had passed an MOT. He said he has now taken the tints off.

The defendant was given three penalty points and was fined £325.