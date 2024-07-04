Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man, found sleeping in the driver’s seat of his car in the middle of a Lurgan road with a bottle of Captain Morgan’s on the passenger seat, has escaped a drink driving charge.

Tomas Liudvinavicius, aged 44, from Mill Race, Dublin, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol and possession of an offensive weapon.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The defendant’s barrister Mr Conor Coulter said his client already pleaded guilty to the possession of an offensive weapon and offered to plead guilty to a drunk in charge alternative to the drink driving offence.

A prosecutor said the only evidence he could give towards a drink driving charge is that the car was found in the middle of a road.

“Your Worship might consider how the car got to that position in the middle of the road without someone driving it there. Whether or not you can be satisfied that the person who drove the car there was the defendant is entirely a matter for Your Worship. It may be very difficult for the Crown to prove that to the requisite standard.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “There simply is no evidence of driving. In certain arenas you can ask how did he get there but not in this one.”

He dismissed the driving with excess alcohol, accepting the plea to drunk in charge.

The prosecutor revealed that on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 2.20am, police came across a grey Mercedes vehicle ‘stationary in the middle of the Portadown Road, Lurgan’. The vehicle’s ignition was running and its hazard lights were switched on. Police observed a male sleeping in the driver’s seat and saw an open bottle of Captain Morgan’s and a bottle of cider on the passenger seat.

They smelled intoxicating liquor on the defendant’s breath. His speech was slurred and the defendant failed a preliminary breath test. Police found a black-handled baton in the driver’s side door and he was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

"A short time after this, the defendant made the following significant statement ‘I was not driving the car’,” said the prosecutor. An evidential test recorded a reading of 101 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

During interviews the defendant denied driving the vehicle but admitted to being drunk in charge. He admitted possession of an offensive weapon but said he didn’t know it was a criminal offence.

Liudvinavicius’ barrister Mr Coulter said: “I will concede that he has been very fortunate in how the evidence fell for him. His reading is significant.

"He doesn’t offer anything plausible by way of explanation in terms of his presence at the scene or his possession of the offensive weapon,” said Mr Coulter.

He said his client “found the baton and it’s never been used and he is under no threat,” adding the defendant didn’t have a record.

Mr Coulter said the defendant works in security at the Google campus in Dublin and the loss of his licence may impact his job.

District Judge Ranaghan said: “The reading is exceptionally high.”