A Co Antrim man with 177 previous convictions has been given a suspended jail term for 'clocking' a car which had been advertised for sale on Facebook.

Albert Donnelly (48), of Royal Court, Gracehill, admitted making a false representation regarding mileage on a car in relation to May, 2021.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court a man put down a £250 deposit for a car which had been advertised on Facebook. The advert said a 1988 Toyota MR2 was for sale for £1,750 and it was said to have 58,000 miles on the clock.

After paying the deposit the man carried out checks on the car and believed "the miles had been clocked," the prosecutor said.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

The man requested the return of the deposit but it was never received.

£250 compensation was handed in to court by Donnelly.

A defence lawyer said much of the defendant's record involved "interaction with cars".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the record was "atrocious".

He said it was a "particularly nasty type of offence" to fraudulently advertise something for sale.