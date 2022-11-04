Register
Graffiti spray-painted on wall of Dungannon property was a 'hate crime' say PSNI

Police are treating an incident in which graffiti was spray-painted on a wall in Dungannon as a hate crime.

By Stanley Campbell
47 minutes ago
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 11:32am

It happened at Ranfurly Road in the town and police are appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Wendy Johnston said: “Graffiti was spray-painted onto an outside stone wall sometime between Monday, 31st October and Tuesday, 1st November.

“We are treating this criminal damage as a hate crime and are appealing to anyone who might have information which may assist our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting 1373 03/11/22.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

