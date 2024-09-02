Greenisland Church of Ireland fire being treated as arson, say PSNI
Firefighters remained at the scene of the blaze at Greenisland Church of Ireland in Station Road overnight with operations having been scaled down.
Members of the congregation and local community were devasted as news of the blaze emerged, especially on a weekend of celebration to mark the church’s 70th anniversary.
Photos show extensive damage to the church hall, after nine firefighting appliances and 49 firefighters battled to bring the fire under control.
Police have now appealed for information, confirming they are treating the fire as arson.
Inspector Knowles said: “At approximately 9.10pm, we received a report of a fire at the property on the Station Road.
"Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire Service attended and the blaze was extinguished.
"The church was celebrating its 70th anniversary this week, and last night was busy in particular. Thankfully no one was injured, however a significant amount of damage was caused to both buildings.
"We are treating this as arson and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1437 of 01/09/24.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/