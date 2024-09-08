Three boys have been charged with arson in relation to a fire which extensively damaged Church of Ireland premises in Co Antrim a week ago.

Nine firefighting appliances and 49 firefighters battled to bring a blaze at The Church of the Holy Name in Station Road, Greenisland under control after it broke out last Sunday night.

Police confirmed that two of the young suspects are aged 11, while the other is 10.

All three have been charged with arson and are due to appear at Belfast Youth Court on Monday, September 30.

Police said, as is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A PSNI spokesperson said the incident is not being treating as a racially motivated hate crime.