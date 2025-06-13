A Greenisland man was jailed at Belfast Crown Court on Friday (June 13) for a series of domestic abuse offences.

James Oakes (38), from Kinbayne Crescent, was handed a total of 15 years for 43 counts in relation to domestic abuse.

The extended custodial sentence is comprised of 11 years in custody followed by an extended period of four years on licence when he is released from jail.

Oakes was convicted of offences including malicious wounding, common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, attempted grievous bodily harm, making threats to kill and criminal damage carried out against a female victim over a six-year period.

James Oakes. Photo provided by PSNI.

Speaking after the hearing, Mairead Lavery, a Senior Public Prosecutor in the Public Prosecution Service, said: “I commend the bravery, fortitude and dignity of the victim who found the courage to speak out and to engage with police and the PPS to enable us to prosecute Oakes for his heinous and cowardly behaviour.

“I hope the conclusion of proceedings today brings a sense of closure for the victim and allows her to start to move forward with the life that she deserves.”

Ms Lavery urged other victims of domestic abuse to seek help.

“Domestic abuse is a crime and should never be tolerated. Anyone of any gender can be a victim. I hope this case also shows other victims who are experiencing domestic violence that they will be listened to by police and by the PPS,” she said.

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

Police too urged victims of domestic abuse to come forward.

In a statement, Detective Constable Gavin Harvey said: "This was a significant and prolonged case of domestic abuse, with the victim being subjected to a campaign of violent attacks, the first of which took place in December 2014 and the final incident in December 2020.

“Oakes is a violent, cold and calculating man who exerted control over his victim for many years through fear. She was subjected to punches, kicks, strangulation, a cigarette being extinguished on her face and on one occasion struck her repeatedly about the hands, arms and stomach with a hammer.

"She was threatened with an axe and he hit her with a metal log holder to her arms and legs resulting in a laceration to her head. Following a threat to kill he began digging in the victim’s garden and told her that he was digging her grave.

“It is shocking the abuse he subjected his victim to over such a prolonged period of time, no one should have to live like that.

“It is incredibly brave that the victim in this case reported and saw this case through the criminal justice process to get to sentencing today. She pushed through the fear barrier he built around her and fought for justice.

“Domestic abuse can happen to anyone and it is unacceptable. If you are being subjected to coercive controlling behaviour or violence, please report it to us or the 24 hour Domestic Violence helpline. We can help you.”