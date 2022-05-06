Greenisland man jailed over ‘one-stop shop’ for loans and drugs

Despite defence pleas not to jail Thomas James Porter, Judge Neill Rafferty QC said that in his view “there must be deterrent sentences” for anyone involved in illegal money lending as it “preys upon the vulnerable” in society.

Ordering the 46-year-old father of three to serve half his sentence in jail and the other half on licence, the Antrim Crown Court judge said he was essentially running a “one-stop shop for cannabis and loans”.

“There’s an underlying relation between the accruing of drug debt and the accrued loan sharking,” said Judge Rafferty, “one can see how there was a synergy between the illegal operations.”

At an earlier hearing Porter, originally from the Shankill area of Belfast but now with an address at Knockleigh Drive in Greenisland, entered guilty pleas to supplying class B cannabis and being an unregulated money lender on dates between January, 7 2016 and May, 31 2017.

The charges arise after the PSNI raided Porter’s house and seized a phone and a ledger which contained names and highlighted figures and amounts.

“It’s clear from a perusal of the material that there was active money lending and the type of threats that go with that,” said the judge.

He revealed that some of the figures ran to the thousands and that Porter was charging an “extortionate rate of 40% interest” on the money he loaned and “if the borrower missed a payment, there was the threat of violence”.

Defence counsel Conor Coulter had tried to persuade Judge Rafferty not to jail Porter, highlighting that he has significant caring duties for his children and elderly mother and that his partner had recently had a significant stay in hospital.

But the judge said it was clear that Porter “has links with paramilitary groups” and had a criminal record with “significant convictions which indicate paramilitary involvement”.

Welcoming the sentence handed down, Detective Chief Inspector Kelly from the PSNI said: “Partners within the PCTF (Paramilitary Crime Task Force) remain committed to tackling the organised criminality of those who hide under the banner of a paramilitary organisation.

“We will continue to pursue those who cause real harm to their own communities through the distribution and supply of illicit drugs.

“Along with our partners, we’re focused on highlighting and addressing how paramilitary groups use illegal money lending as a means to control and exploit vulnerable people. The coercion that comes with illegal money lending means that it’s common for victims to feel that they have no-one to turn to.