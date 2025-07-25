Police found a man who breached a Restraining Order hiding under a bed.

Details emerged at Ballymena Magistrates Court where Alan Lowry (24), of Glassillan Grove, Greenisland, was sentenced.

On May 21 this year he breached the Restraining Order. He was banging on doors and windows asking to be let into a woman's property. He got in and there was "non-stop" verbal abuse. Police arrived and found him hiding under a bed.

In relation to October 3 last year he admitted assaulting the woman and causing criminal damage. Police saw the defendant fleeing from the area.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

In the October incident the defendant pushed the woman onto the floor causing her head to hit the floor. He put a hand around her neck and squeezed.

He also held his hand in a fist and made as if to strike her. He had thrown a television onto a bed and punched a door.

A defence barrister said it was a "toxic relationship" and the defendant "wont be going back to it". The defendant appeared at court via video link from prison.

District Judge Nigel Broderick says courts will always take incidents of domestic abuse seriously.

He told the defendant: "No doubt the victim would have been traumatised as a result of your actions, not just physical but also emotional."

The defendant was given a four months prison term and a five-year Restraining Order was also put in place.