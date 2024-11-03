Greenisland: ‘paramilitary organisation’ claim by masked robbers who ordered a woman and three children into living room of their home
Police are appealing for information following the incident at a house in Fortfield Manor on Saturday, November 2.
Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “At around 8pm, four masked men, all dressed in dark clothing, entered the house through the back door and ordered the occupants, a woman and three children, into the living room.
"The males, who claimed to represent a paramilitary organisation, then proceeded to search the house for approximately 30 minutes taking with them a quantity of jewellery and a sum of cash when they left.
"Thankfully, the victims were physically uninjured, but were understandably left extremely distressed by the incident.
"An investigation is underway and I would ask anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have relevant doorbell or CCTV footage, to contact detectives in Larne on 101, quoting reference number 1671 02/11/24.”