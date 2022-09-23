Greenisland resident was over the limit at M2 Applegreen
A man with a Greenisland address who was detected driving with excess alcohol in his breath at the Applegreen on the M2 Motorway on August 26 this year has been banned from driving for three years and fined £300.
Roman Pastorek (44), of Gortlane Drive, had an alcohol in breath reading of 47 - the legal limit is 35.
He had a previous related offence in 2016, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard.
It was said the defendant had a Slovakian driving licence.