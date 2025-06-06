Greenisland: speed indicator device 'installed purely to promote road safety' damaged
In a social media post, the PCSP said that one of its Speed Indicator Devices (SID) in Greenisland has been damaged in the last number of days.
"These devices are installed purely to promote road safety by making drivers more aware of their speed – they do not record personal data, vehicle registrations, or any identifying information,” the Partnership said.
"This kind of damage impacts the safety of our community. These devices are meant to protect everyone – pedestrians, cyclists, walkers and drivers alike – by encouraging safer speeds.”
Anyone with information about the damage is urged to report it to the PSNI on 101 quoting serial CC2025060401104, or online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report
"Thank you to those who continue to support road safety in our community. Let’s work together to keep our roads safer for all,” the post added.