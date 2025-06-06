Speed Indicator Device. Photo: NI World

Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership has expressed disappointment after a device designed to promote road safety in the district was damaged.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a social media post, the PCSP said that one of its Speed Indicator Devices (SID) in Greenisland has been damaged in the last number of days.

"These devices are installed purely to promote road safety by making drivers more aware of their speed – they do not record personal data, vehicle registrations, or any identifying information,” the Partnership said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This kind of damage impacts the safety of our community. These devices are meant to protect everyone – pedestrians, cyclists, walkers and drivers alike – by encouraging safer speeds.”

Anyone with information about the damage is urged to report it to the PSNI on 101 quoting serial CC2025060401104, or online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report

"Thank you to those who continue to support road safety in our community. Let’s work together to keep our roads safer for all,” the post added.