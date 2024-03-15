Greenisland woman (25) stole items worth hundreds of pounds
A 25-year-old woman with a Greenisland address who stole hundreds of pounds worth of goods in shoplifting incidents has been put on Probation for a year and has to do 100 hours of Community Service.
Anna Black, of Shorelands, took £165 worth of goods from Home Bargains on January 19 last year and £295 from Home Bargains four days later.
On March 20 last year she took an Amazon Firestick worth £60 from Asda in Larne and on March 28, 2023, she took goods worth £14 from a Spar in Larne.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant told District Judge Nigel Broderick she was willing to pay compensation for all the stolen items.