Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
42 minutes ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
2 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
2 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
18 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
20 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike

Greyhound trainer was caught driving whilst banned twice within 22 days

A 65-year-old man caught driving a van whilst disqualified, twice within 22 days, was on the roads in connection with the training of greyhounds, a court heard.

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 3rd May 2023, 21:59 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 21:59 BST

Frank McCullough, of Craighill in Antrim town, was detected driving whilst banned and without insurance on November 1 and November 23 last year.

He had previously been banned from driving on October 25 last year for three months. In November, he told police he had been present in court when disqualified.

A defence barrister said the defendant had "issues with his memory" and "didn't really appreciate the full seriousness of what a three month disqualification actually meant". She said the defendant had not driven since November.

Most Popular
Ballymena courthouseBallymena courthouse
Ballymena courthouse

In November, the barrister said, the defendant had five greyhounds and he had been "bringing them to training" which involved a "five minute journey" but he has now "given up" the dogs.

The lawyer said that because of the defendant's memory issues, "whatever happens this morning I will have to write out on a piece of paper for him as he will simply not remember whenever he goes home this afternoon".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the offending was "quite blatant" and added: "Once is bad enough but to do it twice so close together is quite a a brazen approach to the Court Order".

The defendant was given a four months prison term, suspended for a year, and banned from driving for a year.