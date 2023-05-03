A 65-year-old man caught driving a van whilst disqualified, twice within 22 days, was on the roads in connection with the training of greyhounds, a court heard.

Frank McCullough, of Craighill in Antrim town, was detected driving whilst banned and without insurance on November 1 and November 23 last year.

He had previously been banned from driving on October 25 last year for three months. In November, he told police he had been present in court when disqualified.

A defence barrister said the defendant had "issues with his memory" and "didn't really appreciate the full seriousness of what a three month disqualification actually meant". She said the defendant had not driven since November.

Ballymena courthouse

In November, the barrister said, the defendant had five greyhounds and he had been "bringing them to training" which involved a "five minute journey" but he has now "given up" the dogs.

The lawyer said that because of the defendant's memory issues, "whatever happens this morning I will have to write out on a piece of paper for him as he will simply not remember whenever he goes home this afternoon".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the offending was "quite blatant" and added: "Once is bad enough but to do it twice so close together is quite a a brazen approach to the Court Order".