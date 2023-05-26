Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene

Groundskeeper fined for possessing cannabis ‘that would last him three weeks’

A groundskeeper found with 22 grams of cannabis for personal use, was fined £500 with a £15 offender's levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday for possessing the drug.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 10:50 BST

Lee Stanley Robinson (26), of Moy Road, Dungannon, was also fined £150 and handed four penalty points on a speeding charge.

The court heard that police on road safety duties detected a car travelling at 94mph, 24mph in access of the speed limit at the A4 Dungannon on February 23.

Prosecuting counsel said on stopping the vehicle police detected a smell of cannabis and the defendant handed over bags containing between 20-22 grams of cannabis, valued £240, to the police which he told them would last him three weeks.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse.Dungannon Courthouse.
Dungannon Courthouse.

Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon said the defendant actually volunteered the drugs to the police.

Mr Faloon stressed Robinson had since stopped “all drug use.”

Read More
Young Mid Ulster beekeepers to represent Northern Ireland in Slovenia

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said it was a significant amount of the drug and there would have to be a higher fine.