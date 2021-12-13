Hammer attack: extensive damage caused to cars in Cookstown

Sergeant McCartan said: “We received an initial report, just before 9pm, that a man had smashed the window of a car with a hammer. This was in the Coagh Street area of the town.

“He proceeded to walk on, hitting the window of the next parked car as he passed it, and heading in the direction of James Street.

“Just after 10.25pm, we received a further report. This time, the windscreen of a car parked on William Street had been smashed.

Police are appealing for information after a number of cars were extensively damaged in a hammer attack in Cookstown.

“We have a description of a man, who was sighted in the Coagh Street area at the time of the first report. He is described as being aged in his early 30s, with light-coloured hair, and around 5’ 8” in height. He was wearing dark clothing.