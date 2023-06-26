Police are treating an attack on a number of Ballymena homes by a hammer-wielding man as racially motivated.

Criminal damage was caused at the Larne Street properties this morning (Monday).

Inspector Reid said: "At 2.15am, we received a report that windows at a number of residential properties in the area had been smashed by a man with a hammer. The suspect is described as being of stocky build, wearing dark shorts and an orange top.

“Officers attended the scene and, after speaking with witnesses, we are treating this incident as a racially-motivated hate crime.

Police are appealing for information into the early morning attack. Credit: Pacemaker

“I want to reassure the community that police take reports of this nature extremely seriously. We will being increasing patrols in the area and will continue to liaise with community representatives and partnership organisations to address the issue.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their home. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this attack, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to contact police immediately.”