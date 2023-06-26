Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Hammer-wielding man smashes windows in ‘racially motivated’ attack on Ballymena homes

Police are treating an attack on a number of Ballymena homes by a hammer-wielding man as racially motivated.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST

Criminal damage was caused at the Larne Street properties this morning (Monday).

Inspector Reid said: "At 2.15am, we received a report that windows at a number of residential properties in the area had been smashed by a man with a hammer. The suspect is described as being of stocky build, wearing dark shorts and an orange top.

“Officers attended the scene and, after speaking with witnesses, we are treating this incident as a racially-motivated hate crime.

Most Popular
Police are appealing for information into the early morning attack. Credit: PacemakerPolice are appealing for information into the early morning attack. Credit: Pacemaker
Police are appealing for information into the early morning attack. Credit: Pacemaker

“I want to reassure the community that police take reports of this nature extremely seriously. We will being increasing patrols in the area and will continue to liaise with community representatives and partnership organisations to address the issue.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their home. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this attack, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to contact police immediately.”

Police can be contacted on 101.

Read More
ew £7.5m road opens to traffic at St Patrick’s regeneration site in Ballymena