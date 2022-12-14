A shop worker has been left shaken after an armed robbery in Ballymena this afternoon (Wednesday).

Detective Inspector McCoy said: “Police received a report that a man entered the shop on William Street around 1.40pm, entered the area behind the counter and threatened a member of staff with a hammer. He then demanded money and cigarettes.

“When the staff member picked up the phone to contact police, the man left empty handed. Thankfully the staff member was unharmed but she is understandably shaken by her ordeal.

Advertisement

“The suspect is described as being of slim build and around 5ft 6in in height. He was dressed in black with a scarf over his face.

Editorial image.

Advertisement

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at time this incident took place or who may have captured dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 824 of 14/12/22.”Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form: www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Advertisement