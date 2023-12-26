A Tyrone man has been placed on Probation for a year and banned from driving for two years arising out of a head-on collision involving a car and van on the outskirts of Cookstown five years ago.

Fifty-two-year-old Peter Kelly from Ballynagilly Lane, Cookstown, admitted causing grievous bodily injury to a man by driving without due care and attention on the Lissan Road on November 6, 2018.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court that at approximately 4.16pm on the day in question, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision.

The lawyer said the injured party was driving his van out of Cookstown and passing Coolreaghs Cresent, he met the defendant's car on his side of the road “with little time to react” resulting in a head-on collision.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

He said the van ended up on its roof and the car was lying on its side and both the injured party and the defendant suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision.

A defence lawyer said Kelly is "deeply sorry for the other man" and would want to speak to the injured party and shake his hand.

He said the defendant, who was airlifted to hospital and was critically injured, has no recollection of what happened.

The lawyer listed Kelly's injuries and said he spent six months in hospital and has not driven since.

He said he was going to collect a young female niece and "plainly crossed the white line", but cannot remember doing so.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan read to the court a victim impact statement in which the injured party described being involved in a "horrendous road traffic collision which changed my life”.

The victim, who worked as a handyman had been on his way to collect his daughter, said he was now in constant pain and suffered post-traumatic stress disorder.

The judge said in sentencing he had to take into account that Kelly had also suffered serious injuries and both men have had this matter hanging over them for five years.