A Ballymena man who showed shop staff he had a hatchet inside his coat before saying 'I'm going to to rob someone tonight but it won't be you,' has been jailed for ten months.

Anthony John Ramsey (35), of Slemish Drive, admitted possessing an offensive weapon around 8.50pm on July 29 this year and possessing Xanax and cannabis.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant had the hatchet at a shop in the town's Dunvale area but he did not have it when police caught up with him in the town centre. However, he made admissions. He was then found to have cannabis and Xanax in his mouth.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had the hatchet for "protection". He said Ramsey had long-standing drug issues and had been "under the influence" amid issues of "paranoia".

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The lawyer said the defendant is "ashamed" of his criminal record of 88 convictions but was "very proud" to have been off drugs for eleven months.

The lawyer said the defendant had spent time on remand on the charges and has been on a "methadone programme".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "You could imagine the staff would be very frightened when somebody comes in under the influence of substances with a hatchet.

"This is a very worrying set of facts. To enter any shop and have a hatchet and show that to members of staff. That doesn't fill me with any degree of comfort the fact that he was paranoid with a hatchet and under the influence of drugs."