Hatchet-carrying man told shop staff: 'I'm going to rob someone tonight but it won't be you'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Anthony John Ramsey (35), of Slemish Drive, admitted possessing an offensive weapon around 8.50pm on July 29 this year and possessing Xanax and cannabis.
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant had the hatchet at a shop in the town's Dunvale area but he did not have it when police caught up with him in the town centre. However, he made admissions. He was then found to have cannabis and Xanax in his mouth.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A defence lawyer said the defendant had the hatchet for "protection". He said Ramsey had long-standing drug issues and had been "under the influence" amid issues of "paranoia".
The lawyer said the defendant is "ashamed" of his criminal record of 88 convictions but was "very proud" to have been off drugs for eleven months.
The lawyer said the defendant had spent time on remand on the charges and has been on a "methadone programme".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "You could imagine the staff would be very frightened when somebody comes in under the influence of substances with a hatchet.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"This is a very worrying set of facts. To enter any shop and have a hatchet and show that to members of staff. That doesn't fill me with any degree of comfort the fact that he was paranoid with a hatchet and under the influence of drugs."
The defendant was in breach of two suspended prison sentences.