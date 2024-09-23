Hate crime probe: man (64) arrested in Antrim on suspicion of attempted intimidation

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 16:49 BST
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted intimidation following a search in Antrim on Monday (September 23).

It was one of two searches – the other was in Belfast – conducted by Detectives from PSNI Organised Crime Branch, during which a number of items were seized including electronic items and a quantity of fireworks.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “This relates to an investigation into intimidation and reports of criminal damage to properties in Ballycraigy which were made in May and June, and were treated as sectarian-motivated hate crimes.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: PacemakerPolice can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker
"A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted intimidation following the search in Antrim and he remains in custody at this time.

"Police would continue to encourage members of the public with any concerns in their local area, to contact officers on 101."

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.