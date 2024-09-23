Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 64-year-old man arrested in Antrim on Monday (September 23) has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

He had been arrested on suspicion of attempted intimidation, following searches conducted by detectives from PSNI Organised Crime Branch in the Antrim and Belfast areas, during which a number of items were seized including electronic items and a quantity of fireworks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The searches were related to an investigation into intimidation and reports of criminal damage to properties in Ballycraigy, which were made in May and June, and were treated as sectarian-motivated hate crimes.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

Police say their enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with any information which might assist, is asked to contact officers on 101, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.