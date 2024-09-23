Hate crime probe: man (64) arrested in Antrim on suspicion of attempted intimidation has been released

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 16:49 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2024, 08:56 BST
A 64-year-old man arrested in Antrim on Monday (September 23) has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

He had been arrested on suspicion of attempted intimidation, following searches conducted by detectives from PSNI Organised Crime Branch in the Antrim and Belfast areas, during which a number of items were seized including electronic items and a quantity of fireworks.

The searches were related to an investigation into intimidation and reports of criminal damage to properties in Ballycraigy, which were made in May and June, and were treated as sectarian-motivated hate crimes.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: PacemakerPolice can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker
Police say their enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with any information which might assist, is asked to contact officers on 101, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.