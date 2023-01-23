A haulage firm boss driving a Range Rover 'tailgated' another motorist in a "moment of madness" to avoid paying a £175 parking fee at Belfast International Airport.

Belfast International Airport. Image by Google

Adrian McGeown (46), of Cashel Road, Tassagh in County Armagh, admitted a charge of making off without paying on May 31, 2021.

Charges of altering a number plate and fraudulent use of a number plate on the same day were withdrawn by prosecutors at Ballymena Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

A prosecutor said a car park operator was watching exit barriers and noticed a Range Rover driving up close behind another vehicle which was waiting to get out.

The prosecutor added the car park employee believed that was an indication that "somebody is going to 'tailgate' - when they drive very close to the car in front and the barrier then stays up and they don't need to pay".

The court heard the employee ran out and shouted at the driver and when CCTV was examined, airport police made enquiries.

A defence lawyer said the defendant ran a haulage firm and had been over in London on a business trip and upon his return "seemed to be somewhat frustrated".

The lawyer said the offence was "hard to explain" and was a "moment of madness".