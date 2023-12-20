Headlights not being on led to charge of driving without due care and attention
Nathan Cash (20), of Knockdhu Park in Larne, admitted charges of driving without due care and attention at Old Glenarm Road in the town; absence of L plates and being an unaccompanied L driver.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant had been "observed driving his vehicle in the hours of darkness without his headlights on. That is the careless driving charge".
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police then stopped the vehicle and although the defendant only had a provisional driving licence there was no supervising passenger present.
A defence solicitor said the defendant had been on a trip to a shop on the date in question. The defendant was given penalty points and fined £200.