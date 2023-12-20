A man faced a charge of driving without due care and attention for driving without headlights on around 10.45pm on May 19 this year.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Nathan Cash (20), of Knockdhu Park in Larne, admitted charges of driving without due care and attention at Old Glenarm Road in the town; absence of L plates and being an unaccompanied L driver.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant had been "observed driving his vehicle in the hours of darkness without his headlights on. That is the careless driving charge".

Police then stopped the vehicle and although the defendant only had a provisional driving licence there was no supervising passenger present.