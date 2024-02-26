Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It follows the discovery of a suspicious object in the Newtownards Road area on Monday (February 26) morning.

In a statement, police said: “The Comber Road has been closed, and nearby buildings including the health centre and library, have both been evacuated as a precaution, as well as houses in the Newtown Green area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...