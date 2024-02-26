Register
Health centre, library and houses evacuated in Comber security alert

A number of properties have been evacuated as part of an ongoing security alert in Comber, Co Down.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Feb 2024, 12:14 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 13:12 GMT
It follows the discovery of a suspicious object in the Newtownards Road area on Monday (February 26) morning.

In a statement, police said: “The Comber Road has been closed, and nearby buildings including the health centre and library, have both been evacuated as a precaution, as well as houses in the Newtown Green area.

“Please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for your journey. A further update will be provided in due course."