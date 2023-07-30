A Magherafelt man found with a small quantity of herbal cannabis in the console of his car, was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Twenty-five-year-old James Murphy, from Station Road in the town, admitted possessing the drug on June 7 last year.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare dismissed charges of dangerous driving and driving while unfit due to drink/drugs in the vicinity of Linenhall Road, Cookstown, against Murphy when a Public Prosecution Service lawyer said they were offering no evidence.

A defence lawyer stressed Murphy had co-operated with the police at the scene.

He said the defendant had been taking the cannabis as he believed it helped him with his mental health issues.