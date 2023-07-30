Twenty-five-year-old James Murphy, from Station Road in the town, admitted possessing the drug on June 7 last year.
Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare dismissed charges of dangerous driving and driving while unfit due to drink/drugs in the vicinity of Linenhall Road, Cookstown, against Murphy when a Public Prosecution Service lawyer said they were offering no evidence.
A defence lawyer stressed Murphy had co-operated with the police at the scene.
He said the defendant had been taking the cannabis as he believed it helped him with his mental health issues.
Making a destruction order for the seized cannabis, the judge remarked that the defendant had been fined £150 on two separate occasions in the past for possession, and he would impose a £300 on this occasion.