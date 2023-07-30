Register
Herbal cannabis found in console of Magherafelt man’s car, court told

A Magherafelt man found with a small quantity of herbal cannabis in the console of his car, was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 30th Jul 2023, 19:15 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 19:15 BST

Twenty-five-year-old James Murphy, from Station Road in the town, admitted possessing the drug on June 7 last year.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare dismissed charges of dangerous driving and driving while unfit due to drink/drugs in the vicinity of Linenhall Road, Cookstown, against Murphy when a Public Prosecution Service lawyer said they were offering no evidence.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
A defence lawyer stressed Murphy had co-operated with the police at the scene.

He said the defendant had been taking the cannabis as he believed it helped him with his mental health issues.

Making a destruction order for the seized cannabis, the judge remarked that the defendant had been fined £150 on two separate occasions in the past for possession, and he would impose a £300 on this occasion.