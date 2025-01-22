Herbal cannabis seized during police patrol on Belfast-Coleraine train

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers from the PSNI’s Safe Transport Team have seized a quantity of herbal cannabis on board a Belfast-Coleraine line train service.

The team were conducting patrols on board train services on Friday, January 10, engaging with those using public transport.

At around 6:35pm, officers searched three males under the Misuse of Drugs Act. A PSNI spokesperson said: “A quantity of herbal cannabis was located and seized. One male will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service for drug related offences respectively.”