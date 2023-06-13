Register
Heroin addict caught with cannabis after moving to Larne from Lurgan to try and detox

A heroin addict, with "no fixed abode for decades," moved to Larne to try to detox but was caught with cannabis, a court was told.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST

When Elizabeth Marks (38), with an address listed as Curran Road in Larne, was arrested on April 24, 2023 she spat at an officer at a police station with spit landing on the floor.

A prosecutor said a small amount of cannabis was found in the defendant's handbag.

She appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from prison where she was serving a sentence for another matter.

Ballymena courthouseBallymena courthouse
A defence lawyer said Marks wished to apologise for spitting.

He said she was a heroin addict with "no fixed abode for decades" who moved from the Lurgan area to Larne to try to detox but "ended up supplanting all that with additional drugs".

Since being in custody, the defendant is now clear of drugs, he said.

The defendant was given a jail sentence of two months concurrent with her present sentence.