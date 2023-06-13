A heroin addict, with "no fixed abode for decades," moved to Larne to try to detox but was caught with cannabis, a court was told.

When Elizabeth Marks (38), with an address listed as Curran Road in Larne, was arrested on April 24, 2023 she spat at an officer at a police station with spit landing on the floor.

A prosecutor said a small amount of cannabis was found in the defendant's handbag.

She appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from prison where she was serving a sentence for another matter.

Ballymena courthouse

A defence lawyer said Marks wished to apologise for spitting.

He said she was a heroin addict with "no fixed abode for decades" who moved from the Lurgan area to Larne to try to detox but "ended up supplanting all that with additional drugs".

Since being in custody, the defendant is now clear of drugs, he said.

