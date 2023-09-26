Heroin addict jailed for 'nasty' offence of cashing in another person's £600 energy voucher
Kelly McKee (31), with an address formerly listed as Castle Gardens in Ballymena but now given as Main Street in Ahoghill, admitted making a false representation on February 5 this year regarding an energy voucher. She also stole items from shops in May and June this year.
On March 1 this year police received a report from a woman that she had not received a £600 energy voucher and that she had been informed the voucher was redeemed in Ballymena.
Police established it had been redeemed on February 5 this year and the money had been sent to a bank card belonging to McKee.
The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from Hydebank Prison where she is a sentenced prisoner with a release date of November.
A defence barrister said the defendant had been stealing "to deal with her chronic heroin addiction". He said she has been on methadone in prison and her health has improved.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said shoplifting had a "very demoralising effect" on shopkeepers who were "no doubt operating on very fine profit margins".
Regarding the redemption of the £600 energy voucher, the judge said that was a "significant" amount of money and "quite nasty for the person who should have been getting the voucher".
Judge Broderick said McKee had an "appalling criminal record" which he said was connected to a long-standing addiction to drugs.
Jailing the defendant for three months the judge said that should be served once her current prison term comes to an end in November. Bail to appeal the sentence was fixed in the sum of £500.