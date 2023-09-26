A heroin addict with over 200 previous convictions who cashed in another person's £600 energy voucher, has been given a three months jail sentence.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kelly McKee (31), with an address formerly listed as Castle Gardens in Ballymena but now given as Main Street in Ahoghill, admitted making a false representation on February 5 this year regarding an energy voucher. She also stole items from shops in May and June this year.

On March 1 this year police received a report from a woman that she had not received a £600 energy voucher and that she had been informed the voucher was redeemed in Ballymena.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police established it had been redeemed on February 5 this year and the money had been sent to a bank card belonging to McKee.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from Hydebank Prison where she is a sentenced prisoner with a release date of November.

A defence barrister said the defendant had been stealing "to deal with her chronic heroin addiction". He said she has been on methadone in prison and her health has improved.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said shoplifting had a "very demoralising effect" on shopkeepers who were "no doubt operating on very fine profit margins".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Regarding the redemption of the £600 energy voucher, the judge said that was a "significant" amount of money and "quite nasty for the person who should have been getting the voucher".

Judge Broderick said McKee had an "appalling criminal record" which he said was connected to a long-standing addiction to drugs.